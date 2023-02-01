The aftereffects of the Covid pandemic and an unstable economy are continuing to provide problems for businesses across the US.
Tech giants are the main employers who are making big changes, with some shedding thousands of staff, as well as shutting offices and reducing costs in other areas like warehousing and staff perks.
Experts predict the job cuts will continue throughout 2023 and are even suggesting more rounds of redundancies at some of the biggest companies in the world.
It’s not all bad news though, as several companies have announced multi-million expansions and major recruitment programs which will massively enhance the areas.
Here’s who’s hiring and firing in January 2023
US Job cuts, January 2023
- Salesforce revealed it was cutting 7,300 jobs and will sell off some of its real estate portfolio.
- Software developer Pegasystems revealed it was cutting four percent of its global workforce
- Online delivery giant Amazon revealed it was cutting a staggering 18,000 jobs as part of its ongoing plan to cut costs after over-expansion during the pandemic.
- Banker Goldman Sachs announces its biggest ever layoff programme of 3,200 jobs.
- In the world of Crypto, trader Coinbase announced it was cutting nearly 1,100 jobs.
- Another bank, BNY Mellon announced it was going to cut 1,500 staff members.
- Tech giant Microsoft revealed a massive programme which will see 11,000 members of staff removed.
- Another tech monolith, Alphabet, which owns Google, announced 12,000 job cuts.
- Music streamer Spotify will also cut jobs, but has yet to reveal how many roles are affected.
- Toy make Hasbro also revealed it will lay off 1,000 staff.
- Another tech giant, IBM will also cut 3,900 jobs but stated it will continue to hire in “higher growth” areas.
- The software maker SAP also revealed it is cutting 3,000 jobs around the world.
- Philips also announced 6,000 job cuts as it continues to be impacted by a disastrous product recall.
US recruitment announcements
- In-N-Out Burger announced an expansion in Tennessee which will create 277 new jobs.
- Northwind Pharmaceuticals will also create 205 jobs in Indianapolis.
- Pack Health will create 200 jobs with an expansion in Alabama.
- SK Food Group will also spend $205 million to expand its manufacturing plant that will create 840 new jobs in Tennessee.
- Despite shedding jobs in some areas of the business, Amazon also revealed a $35 billion factory expansion in Virginia that will create 3,000 new jobs.
- Elon Musk’s Tesla is also expanding, with a $3.6 billion plan in Nevada that will create 3,000 jobs.
- Walmart’s Sam’s Club also announced a major expansion across the US which will create thousands of new jobs.
