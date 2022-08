The Premier League is the most watched league across the board by far. It’s certainly the world’s best league as it’s the most exciting… Even with smaller teams, it’s unlikely that you will see a boring match.

Because of this a lot of the players are earning some serious money.

Here is a list of the league’s 19 highest earners to date:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Age: 37

Team: Manchester United

Weekly wage: £480,000

Annual salary: $32 million

2. Kevin De Bruyne

Age: 31

Team: Manchester City

Weekly wage: £400,000

Annual salary: $25.1 million

3. David de Gea

Age: 31

Team: Manchester United

Weekly wage: £375,000

Annual salary: $23.5 million

4. Erling Haaland

Age: 22

Team: Manchester City

Weekly wage: £375,000

Annual salary: $21.5 million

5. Mohamed Salah

Age: 30

Team: Liverpool

Weekly wage: £350,000

Annual salary: $22 million

6. Jadon Sancho

Age: 22

Team: Manchester United

Weekly wage: £350,000

Annual salary: $22 million

7. Raphael Varane

Age: 29

Team: Manchester United

Weekly wage: £340,000

Annual salary: $21.3 million

8. Raheem Sterling

Age: 27

Team: Chelsea

Weekly wage: £300,000

Annual salary: $18.8 million

9. Jack Grealish

Age: 26

Team: Manchester City

Weekly wage: £300,000

Annual salary: $18.8 million

10. Kalidou Koulibaly

Age: 31

Team: Chelsea

Weekly wage: £295,000

Annual salary: $18.5 million

11. N’Golo Kante

Age: 31

Team: Chelsea

Weekly wage: £295,000

Annual salary: $18.2 million

12. Timo Werner

Age: 26

Team: Chelsea

Weekly wage: £272,000

Annual salary: $17.1 million

13. John Stones

Age: 28

Team: Manchester City

Weekly wage: £250,000

Annual salary: $15.7 million

14. Anthony Martial

Age: 26

Team: Manchester United

Weekly wage: £250,000

Annual salary: $15.7 million

15. Virgil van Dijk

Age: 31

Team: Liverpool

Weekly wage: £220,000

Annual salary: $13.8 million

16. Thiago Alcantara

Age: 31

Team: Liverpool

Weekly wage: £200,000

Annual salary: $12.6 million

17. Marcus Rashford

Age: 24

Team: Manchester United

Weekly wage: £200,000

Annual salary: $12.6 million

18. Harry Kane

Age: 28

Team: Tottenham Hotspur

Weekly wage: £200,000

Annual salary: $12.6 million

19. Tanguy Ndombele

Age: 25

Team: Tottenham Hotspur

Weekly wage: £200,000

Annual salary: $12.6 million

