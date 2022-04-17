The first season of Hell’s Kitchen was aired way back in 2005.

So, it leaves us wondering what happened to the winners of each season.

Some of them are still working for Gordon Ramsay while others are now running their own restaurants or catering companies.

READ MORE: BEST SHARK TANK PITCHES OF ALL TIME

Season 1: Michael Wray

Michael was 27 when he won the first season of Hell’s Kitchen on August 1, 2005.

He chose to work with Ramsay in London but later left to become head chef at the exclusive Standard Hotel in Los Angeles.

He then moved to Arizona where he ran Skull and Cleavers, a knife company, and taught cooking.

After battling an addiction to pain pills, he now has plans to run a food truck business.

Season 2: Heather West

Heather was 25 when she won the second season of Hell’s Kitchen on August 14, 2006.

For her prize, she chose to be the senior chef at the Terra Rossa restaurant at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She has since returned to Long Island, working as the head chef at three restaurants: Monteray, Jellyfish, and, most recently, Schafers in her hometown.

She now runs the non-profit East End Play Dates.

East End Play Dates was co-founded by Emily and Heather in April 2017.

They both suffered from postpartum depression in their first year as moms, so they decided they didn’t want any others moms to feel so alone.

Looking for a job? See WhatJobs Career Advice center here

East End Play Dates was started as a group to help moms connect with others and to help enrich their community.

They have helped thousands of moms, as well as giving back to their communities.

Their original group in Long Island has over 3,000 members.

They continue to host playdates every wee in both states for the sole purpose of supporting and helping other parents in their community. All while taking care of their families and being moms themselves!

Season 3: Rahman ‘Rock’ Harper

Rahman was 30 when he won the third season of “Hell’s Kitchen” on Aug. 13, 2007.

He chose to work at the Terra Verde restaurant in the Green Valley Ranch casino in Henderson, Nevada for one year.

Once he left there, he has worked as an executive chef at Ben’s Next Door in the nation’s capital, taught a course at Stanford, written the bestselling “44 Things Parents Should Know about Healthy Cooking for Kids.”

Now he owns and operates Queen Mother’s in Arlington VA.

His restaurant is said to be doing extremely well since opening.

At Queen Mother’s, every staff member is paid at least $15 per hour, well above the minimum wage in Virginia.

So we can see, since winning the show he’s done amazingly.

Season 4: Christina Machamer

Christina was 25 when won the fourth season of “Hell’s Kitchen” on July 8, 2008.

As the first student to win, her prize was downgraded from executive to senior chef.

For the past decade, she has worked in California first at London in West Hollywood and then at Bouchon Bistro in Yountville.

After training to be a sommelier at the Culinary Institute in Greystone, she worked at B Cellars Vineyards & Winery and the Caldwell Vineyard in Napa before opening Napa Valley Experiences.

Napa Valley Experiences provides private dinners, champagne brunch, catered events, estate provisioning, curated wine tastings, and wine & culinary concierge services.

The business seems to be doing very well.

Season 5: Danny Veltri

Danny was only 23 when he won the fifth season of “Hell’s Kitchen” on May 14, 2009.

As with Machamer, his prize was downgraded and he took up a position as a sous chef at the Fornelletto in the Borgata Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

After leaving there, he began his own company, Back From Hell Catering, and worked at the Gnarly Surf Bar & Grill in the Sunshine State before launching Salt Life Food Shack, which has 3 locations in Florida.

Salt Life Food Shack has amazing ratings all around and is very successful.

Follow WhatNews on YouTube, Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook