Gymshark has revealed 65 positions are being eliminated at its North American headquarters in Denver.

The move is part of a larger business restructuring of its US arm.

A Gymshark spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are restructuring our US business, which will see the elimination of 65 jobs.

READ MORE: ELECTRIC VEHICLE START-UP ARRIVAL CUTS 800 JOBS AS IT FOCUSES ON THE US

“We are taking this move purely for commercial reasons to centralize our operations and continue to safeguard the future of the business.

“Our priority right now is to help those impacted through this difficult time.”

In order to expand its presence in the United States, the activewear company opened its North American headquarters in 2021.

READ MORE: TESCO CONFIRMS 2,000 JOBS AT RISK AS IT AXES FRESH FOOD COUNTERS

Last year, CEO Ben Francis said the US would account for half of the retailer’s global sales, which were expected to reach £250 million in the fiscal year ending in July.

The activewear company is one of a growing number of online retailers that have reduced their workforce in recent months.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Source: Retail Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook