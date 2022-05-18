Greenland Technologies plans for an expansion in Baltimore County to steadily create new full-time jobs.

The 54,000 square-foot manufacturing facility is expected to formally open in July 2022.

The company focuses on machinery production and this is the company’s strategy of supporting the increased customer demand for its expanding line of electrical industrial vehicles.

Governor Larry Hogan said: “We welcome Greenland Technologies’ new U.S. manufacturing operations to Maryland, and are thrilled to see the company’s vision come to life at its location in Baltimore County.”

He said: “Greenland’s innovative technologies will allow the company to easily make its mark in the Mid Atlantic and continue growing its presence throughout the nation.”

The company conducted a comprehensive national selection process before selecting Maryland earlier this year.

Baltimore County was then selected after a review of multiple criteria including location, workforce, incentives, logistics, and more.

WHAT IS GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES?

Greenland Technologies is a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems.

Where is it based? The company has its headquarters in East Windsor, New Jersey.

How many staff does it have? It has around 328 employees.

What is its annual revenue? Greenland’s total revenues were $29.3 million, an increase of 19% from $24.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

