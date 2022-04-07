An eastern Carolina company seeks to hire 17 new employees as part of a $1.25 million investment in business development.

Building Envelope Erection Services, known as Bees Incorporated, has cut the ribbon on its new expansion in Greene County.

After being postponed owing to the pandemic, the celebration ultimately took place on Tuesday, April 5.

READ MORE: SPORTS MEDICINE COMPANY’S VIRGINIA EXPANSION TO CREATE 92 NEW JOBS

Will Brown, Bees Inc. Vice president said: “We are excited to invest in Greene County. We have been here for over ten years and this project is help from the residents and their efforts and we enjoy seeing the growth in the county.”

The ceremony was announced the year before, but got rescheduled due to Covid.

Officials with the company stated that they are seeking new staff to fill the roles.

Source: WITN

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.