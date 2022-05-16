Google is opening its second physical store in Brooklyn which will be the first of its neighborhood outlets.

The new store will provide customers with a similar hands-on experience as its first-ever physical retail store, which opened last year in Chelsea, Manhattan.

Customers can test out Google gadgets such as the Pixel 6 Pro and Nest Audio at the store which is set to open on June 16.

The store also features a section with couches where customers can visualize what it would be like to use specific Google products at home.

Just like Google’s flagship store, customers can also find products at the “Grab & Go” wall or pick up a preorder placed online.

What does the new Manhattan Google Store offer and when does it open?

The “Here to Help” desk allows customers to obtain direct help from Google experts for issues like Pixel phone repairs.

The store will also have interactive displays designed to show how Google’s hardware and services work together.

The new Williamsburg store will open on June 16, where Google will host workshops and local events celebrating Brooklyn.

The retail locations appear to be part of the company’s larger hardware push.

Source: TechCrunch

