Google has announced an investment of over $75 million in Oklahoma as part of a $9.5 billion project around the US to create 12,000 new jobs.

The technology company aims to invest around $9.5 billion in offices and data centers creating at least 12,000 new full-time Google positions throughout the country in 2022.

Google will collaborate with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to assist Oklahomans build digital skills and better prepare them for careers.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said: “Google’s offices and data centers provide vital anchors to our local communities and help us contribute to their economies.”

He said: “As we embrace more flexibility in how we work, we believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses and that doing so will make for better products, a greater quality of life for our employees, and stronger communities.”

Google‘s $4.4 billion investment in Mayes County data center – which was first announced in 2007 and has been massively expanded since – has employed 800 full-time and external supplier workers, including computer technicians, engineers and various food services, maintenance and security positions.

Oklahomans will be able to obtain job readiness skills through the Google Career Certificate programme.

They will be prepared for fields such as data analytics, digital marketing and e-commerce, IT support, project management, and user experience (UX) design.

In addition, the company announced a grant of $100,000 to boost educational activities at the local Chouteau-Mazie Public Schools.

Google contributed $1.93 billion in economic activity for thousands of Oklahoma businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators and developers in 2021.

Source: Oklahoma’s News 4

