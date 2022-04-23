Google intends to invest more than $30 million in Nevada at the company’s Henderson data center in order to create new employment in the state.

This is part of a $9.5 billion project, as the company invests in offices and data centers across the country, with the goal of hiring at least 12,000 full-time employees this year.

Google will also collaborate with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation to give Google Career Certificates to assist people in finding high-paying employment.

US Senator Jacky Rosen said: “As the only former computer programmer in the U.S. Senate, I appreciate how important data centers are for our cybersecurity infrastructure and supporting technological innovation.”

He said: “Google’s $30 million investment in Nevada and its data centers will help bring even more economic development and good-paying jobs to our state.”

In addition, the company will provide $100,000 to the Clark County School District in order to strengthen its Career and Technical Education programmes.

It began operations on its Henderson data center in 2019, and its second Nevada data center in Storey County became completely functional in February 2021.

Source: 8 News Now

