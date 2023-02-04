Google is testing several ChatGPT competitors, as it strives for more artificial intelligence powdered product releases this year.

One of them is a chatbot called “Apprentice Bard” and the other is an innovative way of adding it to a search engine.

The bot uses Google’s LaMDA conversation technology, which provides detailed answers to each question.

It is similar to ChatGPT, the large-language chatbot that quickly became an internet sensation after its launch last November.

Employees found Apprentice Bard’s responses more advanced and liked the fact it can cover recent events, a feature ChatGPT currently lacks.

Google’s cloud unit is involved in a project called “Atlas,” which is a “code red” effort to compete with ChatGPT.

Another product unit is experimenting with a new search desktop design that could be utilized in a question-and-answer format.

One view showed the home search page, which displayed five distinct prompts for potential queries just beneath the primary search bar.

When a question is typed into the search area, a grey bubble appears just beneath the search bar, providing more human-like replies than typical search results.

The page then suggests numerous follow-up questions connected to the initial one.

It then displays standard search results, such as links and headlines.

It’s unclear which tests Google intends to incorporate in future product releases.

In recent weeks, leaders have asked more staff for feedback on their efforts.

Unsurprisingly, Google teams have also been checking a beta LaMDA chat against ChatGPT.

It chose samples of questions and responses for side-by-side comparisons in separate documents.

One internal document that compares LaMDA and ChatGPT notes: “Amazingly ChatGPT gets hired at L3 when interviewed for a coding position.”

There was no mention of whether LaMDA would have performed similarly well.

The product tests follow a recent all-hands meeting where staff voiced concerns about the firm’s competitive advantage in AI, given ChatGPT’s rising popularity.

It was developed by the artificial intelligence research company OpenAI and is now backed by Microsoft.

Google AI chief Jeff Dean told employees during the meeting to discuss the firm’s response to ChatGPT that it’s moving “more conservatively than a small startup.”

Source: CNBC

