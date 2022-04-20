Google has announced big plans for Virginia by investing more than $300 million this year, which will lead to new job opportunities.

The announcement was made jointly by Google and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday, April19.

The new Virginia developments include plans to invest an estimated $9.5 billion in office and data centers.

The move is part of Google’s plan to add at least 12,000 new full-time employees in the United States in 2022.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet said: “Google’s offices and data centers provide vital anchors to our local communities and help us contribute to their economies.

He said: “As we embrace more flexibility in how we work, we believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses and that doing so will make for better products, a greater quality of life for our employees, and stronger communities.”

The company granted $250,000 to a nonprofit CodeVA aiming to inspire the next generation Virginian students to pursue careers in computer science.

The funding will aid in the expansion of the state’s regional Computer Science Hub Network, which provides in-person professional development and curriculum development to educators, students, and families.

The company also announced an extended partnership with Virginia community colleges, guaranteeing that Google career certificates are accessible to all 23 community colleges and five higher learning centers across the state.

These are meant to increase the number of entry-level options for jobs in technology.

Google’s northern Virginia office footprint now consists of four floors totaling around 115,000 square feet in the Reston Station office complex.

The firm currently employs over 480 Virginia residents on a full-time basis.

Source: WUSA9

