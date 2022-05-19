Google is opening its latest campus designed specifically for worker flexibility in Mountain View, California.

The company wants to make it an environment where employees in the advertising sector would feel more at ease returning to work.

The “Bay View” campus, built on 42 acres close to NASA’s Ames Research Center in Mountain View, will accommodate 4,000 personnel working on advertising products.

Google’s VP of Workplace and Real Estate David Radcliffe said: “As we started with a blank canvas, we had to ask ourselves another set of questions and that was simply ‘what will work look like in 20 years, 30 years, 50 years, 100 years?‘”

He said: “And I’ll be honest, the conclusion we came to was ‘we have no idea.’ But what we did know was it meant we had to be extra, extra focused on flexibility. This building had to be able to transform itself over its lifetime in order to respond to the demands being put on by the business.”

It has two office buildings, a 1,000-person event center, and 240 temporary hotel suites for employees who are only in town for a short time.

The campus offers casual places, an on-site hotel, and various work areas for six to ten-person teams. It also includes modular desks, open spaces, enclosed spaces, and see-through spaces.

It is also the Google‘s first campus built from the ground up, while the others have been renovated from pre-existing structures.

Though no financial details about the new campus have been released, it is one of 20 significant projects that will get roughly $10 billion in financing this year.

The new campus opens as the corporation gradually returns the bulk of its staff to offices after two years of remote work due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Companies are under pressure to accommodate worker flexibility during one of the most competitive labor markets in history.

Source: CNBC

