Employees at Google are protesting over the company’s interview procedure, saying it’s full of irrelevant questions.

On the anonymous corporate message board Blind, a dissatisfied Google employee issued a warning to all would-be candidates.

The author revealed Google’s unusual technique of giving interview questions that could only be solved by seasoned teams of experts in an article titled “I hate Googlers.”

The post scornfully pleaded: “Why are you asking interview questions that require space partitioning trees or 4d dynamic programming?”

Google was supposed to have dropped its unconventional interview strategy.

Fortune cited a 2013 New York Times article in which a Google official stated its interview process needs to be restructured after they recognised: “that brain teasers are a complete waste of time. They don’t predict anything. They serve primarily to make the interviewer feel smart.”

However, condescending and meaningless questions are still prevalent in interviews.

A Google employee wrote: “These morons who write hard interview questions don’t even come up with the right answer. Worse, these people will have a ‘know it all’ attitude and will become visibly annoyed with you if you try to convince them that they’re wrong, guaranteeing an instant failure.”

Quirky interview techniques have long been a part of Silicon Valley culture.

These criteria do not assess a potential employee’s computer ability, but the method is engrained in Silicon Valley’s obsession with thinking beyond the box.

