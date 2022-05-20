Google has officially exited Russia after the authorities confiscated its local bank accounts, making it difficult to continue operations there.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the majority of its Russian employees have already left the country and will continue to work overseas.

Many will reportedly work from Dubai, where Google has a huge presence.

READ MORE: MCDONALD’S TO SELL ALL RUSSIAN RESTAURANTS AS IT MOVES OUT OF COUNTRY

Google said: “The Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations.”

In March, a Russian court blocked Google’s bank account, prompting the corporation to begin organizing a formal and final exit.

A bailiff for the court moved the cash from the bank account, preventing Google from paying its employees and suppliers. It is unknown how much money was taken.

Google’s Russian subsidiary will eventually declare bankruptcy since it can no longer make payments.

Google stopped selling advertisements in Russia on Search, YouTube, and the websites of third-party partners in March, following similar statements from Twitter and Snap.

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

Western corporations are unable to conduct business in Russia due to US sanctions.

Even as its business operations wind down, Google says it will continue to provide free services like YouTube, Search, Maps, and Gmail to Russian internet users.

The Russian government, in particular, has applied considerable pressure to YouTube, requesting that specific videos be removed from the service. Russia has yet to entirely disable YouTube, which is widely used in the nation.

Source: TechRadar

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook