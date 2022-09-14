Google could face damages claims of up to €25 billion for its digital advertising practices.

A law firm on behalf of publishers filed two suits in the British and Dutch courts against the search engine giant.

Following complaints from publishers, antitrust regulators have recently scrutinized Google’s AdTech.

Last year, the French competition authority fined the company €210 million.

While the European Commission and its counterpart in the United Kingdom investigate whether Google’s AdTech business gives it an unfair advantage over competitors and advertisers.

Damien Geradin at law firm Geradin Partners said: “It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry.

“That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers.”

Google has condemned the impending lawsuits, claiming that it collaborates constructively with publishers across Europe.

A spokesperson said: “This lawsuit is speculative and opportunistic.

“When we receive the complaint, we will vigorously defend it.”

The British claim at the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal will seek compensation for all website owners who use banner advertising.

Traditional publishers are included, and the United Kingdom has an opt-out system. Both lawsuits are funded by litigation funder Harbour and are open to publishers affected by Google’s actions

Source: Business Standard

