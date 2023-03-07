Google has told its staff fewer of them will be getting promotions to senior and leadership roles due to a slow down in growth.

Staff were emailed this week to be told of the changes, which are designed to match a sluggish hiring pace.

Google’s introduced a promotion process , known internally as GRAD (Googler Reviews and Development), where staff move roles and get pay rises, last year.

The “GRAD team” email read: “The process is manager-led and will be largely similar to last year.

“Though with our slower pace of hiring, we are planning for fewer promotions into L6 and above than when Google was growing quickly.

“This is to ensure that the number of Googlers in more senior and leadership roles grows in proportion to the growth of the company.”

Like many tech companies, Google has a level system for its employees.

Job levels are represented by the letter L followed by a number ranging from 3 to 10.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the new planning for fewer promotions but said this change would not affect lower levels.

Google launched its new GRAD performance system last year, replacing a previous program that employees heavily criticized.

Unlike the old program, which was held twice a year, GRAD reviews are only held once a year.

The email on Monday, March 6, said a second promotion process would be in September.

The company paused hiring last year, and in January, it started cutting around 12,000 staff, or about 6 percent of its workforce.

Source: Insider

