While Google slows recruiting, the technology behemoth continues to expand in Atlanta.

Google currently employs over 1,000 people at its Midtown offices and data center in Douglas County.

For the time being, that figure will not alter, but the Silicon Valley-based company will pause hiring for two weeks.

READ MORE: GOOGLE WILL HALT HIRING FOR TWO WEEKS AS IT LOOKS TO ASSESS STAFF NUMBERS

It is unknown when the two-week timeframe will begin. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the hiring would remain slow until the end of the year.

The freeze follows the company’s hiring of 10,000 new employees in the second quarter.

Pichai said: “We are focused on hiring engineering, technical and other critical roles.

“And we are working to improve productivity and ensure that the great talent we do hire is aligned with our long-term priorities.”

The slowdown will impede the Atlanta development, but Google still intends to expand up 500,000 square feet of space at 1105 Peachtree in Midtown.

Google is keeping its previous Midtown office on Tenth Street, a modest structure two blocks away from the opulent 1105 Peachtree.

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

The real estate estimates show that the new office can accommodate around 2,500 employees.

Google Atlanta Tech Site Lead Daniel Berlin says the corporation hasn’t figured out ways to configure the remaining floors and whether to prioritize collaboration space or personal desks.

He stated that the staff are on a hybrid schedule and are expected to work three days each week.

At maximum capacity, Berlin expects that “thousands” of Googlers will be in Atlanta. Google officials declined to comment further.

Six floors of the 1105 Peachtree office are currently open to employees.

Google has been tight-lipped about the actual plans for the office expansion since declaring the size more than a year ago.

Google said in March 2021 that it will create at least 10,000 new full-time jobs in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. by 2025.

Source: The Business Journals

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.