Google Cloud intends to add over 200 support staff, with some of the positions being in the lower-wage sector.

Hiring increased when Google Cloud laid off its support staff last month, though the specific number of cuts was not disclosed.

This decision sparked a backlash in the cloud, which finally spilled over to the company’s TGIF.

John Bunney, Senior Managing Director of Global Advanced Support on Google Cloud said: “The global Google Cloud support team has grown significantly and has more than 200 hires to ensure we reach our H1 goals at growth sites in Bangalore, Pune, Warsaw, Waterloo and Mexico City.”

The prior cut impacted Looker’s support crew, which Google Cloud acquired in 2020.

Google gave the laid off employee 60 days to find new roles in the tech giant.

It was reported that the company intends to outsource many of the sacked positions to countries like India, Ireland, Israel, Mexico, Poland and South Korea.

It is unknown how many of the new positions will be filled by contractors.

There are dozens of openings for full-time technical solution engineers on the Google Cloud website.

The company is seeking people proficient in Java, C, C ++, Python, Shell, Perl, or JavaScript.

Source: ExBulletin

