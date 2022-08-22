A glassmaker wants to expand its operations in Kentucky in a $240 project which will create 140 new jobs.

O-I Glass makes bottles and jars for the food and beverage sector and has announced plans to increase its manufacturing capacity after increased demand for recyclable and sustainable food packaging.

The factory in Bowling Green is expected to supply companies that make spirits, including customers in Kentucky’s bourbon industry.

The company said the facility is the first that will be purpose-built for its MAGMA technology, which company officials say would “redefine the glass production process.”

The first production line is expected to open in mid-2024, and the company plans another two lines.

The project could see as much as $240 million invested and 140 new jobs.

Andres Lopez, CEO of O-I Glass, said: “O-I is determined to be the most innovative, sustainable and chosen supplier of brand-building packaging solutions.

“The new plant is an important milestone as we continue the pursuit of our expansion plan in the US and globally, building a bright future for the company and its stakeholders. Glass is more relevant than ever, and we are proud to support our customers with innovative solutions.”

O-I says it serves major food and beverage companies from 70 manufacturing facilities across 19 countries. Its workforce totals more than 24,000 employees.

