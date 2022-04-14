Fuyao Glass America has announced it will bring 121 jobs to the region as it expands its operations in Greenville County, South Carolina.

The company is investing $34.5 million in the county to expand its manufacturing.

Fuyao Group manufactures 4 million glass car sets in the US every year.

Fuyao Glass America Inc. President Zuogui Xie said: “We are excited to expand our manufacturing footprint in Greenville County and the Upstate, a key region for the automotive industry. This expansion will strengthen our relationship with our customers and accommodate the increased demand for our products.”

The expansion includes more assembly operations that will affix parts to the auto glass-like as sensors, antennas, and more.

The company is located at 110 Milacron Drive in Fountain Inn.

Governor Henry McMaster said: “When a global leader like Fuyao Glass America Inc. expands in our state, it shows the world that our approach to creating a competitive business environment is working for our companies,”

McMaster said: “We congratulate Fuyao Glass America Inc. on this expansion and are looking forward to many years of growth and success.”

Fuyao North America said in January 2019 that it would build a new 182,000-square-foot processing plant at the Fountain Inn location with light production capabilities. At the time, the company’s $16.1 million initial investment was expected to produce 70 new positions.

Source: WSPA

