Only a small percentage of CEOs in the United States think getting staff back into the office is a top priority for 2023.

A new survey from the Conference Board, a business think tank, of more than 1,100 executives shows just five percent of CEOs in the US see a return to in-person work as a priority for the year.

The amount in Europe is even less, with just two percent of CEOs naming it as a priority.

READ MORE: THE WORLDCOM SCANDAL THAT SAW CEO JAILED FOR 25 YEARS

Another poll shows employees, in general, do not want to return to the office.

A Gallup poll conducted in August found 34 percent of respondents preferred to work remotely full-time, while 60 percent preferred a hybrid arrangement.

Only six percent of people said they wanted to work in person full-time.

READ MORE: ELON MUSK POLLS TWITTER USERS ON WHETHER HE SHOULD QUIT AS CEO

However, some high profile CEOs have strong views on office work.

For example, Tesla boss Elon Musk insists staff work in the office full-time.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz also announced employees living within commuting distance of its Seattle headquarters and regional centres would be required to work from the office three days per week.

The announcement came after badge data revealed that employees were failing to meet a weekly attendance requirement.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

And Disney CEO Bob Iger has issued a similar directive: beginning in March, corporate employees must work from the office at least four days per week.

Source: Yahoo Money

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.