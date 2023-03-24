Grocery delivery service, Getir has launched widespread layoffs which one employee termed a “redundancy massacre.”

The layoffs follow Getir’s £1 billion acquisition of rival firm Gorillas in December.

It is thought Getir employees were laid off on a daily basis over the past week through one-on-one sessions held both face-to-face and via Teams.

Employees are enraged at how senior management handled the redundancies, and say that no notice or consultation period was provided to impacted personnel.

A source told Charged: “The management have been simply doing 1-2-1 meetings and letting people go after the meeting. Computer accounts are being deactivated on the hourly marker.”

Another employee said: “I have been one of those caught up and staff has been left crying and angry at management in WeWork offices.”

The sources indicated the redundancies continue with a new raft of cuts happening each day.

It is unclear how many jobs have been lost in total, but sources told Charged earlier this month up to 300 positions could be lost at the fast delivery company.

The speedy meal delivery industry is in disarray since demand has declined since the pandemic.

This has resulted in market shrinking and consolidation since many rival businesses were focused on boosting sales rather than profitability in order to obtain market leadership.

Job layoffs had been planned at Getir, the UK market leader in quick grocery delivery, and were slated to be disclosed during an all-company meeting last week.

However, according to an email obtained by Charged, this has now been pushed back until next Monday.

Getir’s executive team will address the staff in the company’s new WeWork location in Waterloo.

“They are butchering staff to downsize to fit in the smaller WeWork office at Waterloo station from Monday,” one of the impacted staff told Charged.

It is believed that two more senior officials of Getir in the UK, Shem Wadowski, head of stores, and Anisha Jhina, head of internal communications and employer branding, abruptly left the company recently.

Charged Retail has contacted Getir for comment.

