Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler has announced the state’s trade and transportation sector had surpassed one million jobs for the first time in its history.

The Trade and Transportation sector added 11,600 jobs in April, rebounding from an 88,500-job deficit in April 2020.

More than 500,000 of these jobs are in the retail trade sector, which includes the largest retailers in Georgia, such as Walmart, Kroger, Home Depot, and Publix.

Retail trade was one of the top five industries hardest hit by the pandemic, losing nearly 65,000 jobs at the peak of COVID-19.

READ MORE: SAINT-GOBAIN TO SPEND $100 MILLION TO DOUBLE ITS GEORGIA FACILITY AND CREATE NEW JOBS

Commissioner Butler said: “We have seen a tremendous rebound in the trade and transportation sector here in Georgia with some of our biggest job gains concentrated in the retail trade market,”

Butler said: “Much of that growth stems from strong consumer demand for goods and services, as seen in additional job increases in accommodation and food services and administrative and support services.”

Trade and Transportation, with 1,012,800 jobs, was the first sector in the state to break the one million job plateau, followed by the Retail Trade sector with 519,000, Transportation and Warehousing with 269,500, and Wholesale Trade with 224,300.

Financial Activities added 267,500 jobs, Professional and Business Services added 788,600 jobs, including 380,700 in the Administrative and Support Services sector, 316,700 in the Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services sector, and 530,300 in the Health Care and Social Assistance sector.

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

Accommodation and Food Services added 37,700 jobs over the year, Administrative and Support Services added 37,200, Retail Trade added 24,800, Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services added 23,400,

Transportation and Warehousing added 22,200, Health Care and Social Assistance added 19,600, and Wholesale Trade added 15,700.

Georgia’s number of jobs was at an all-time high of 4,765,500, up 19,000 from March to April and up 252,000 over the year.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains included Wholesale Trade, 7,900, Administrative and Support Services, 6,200, Accommodation and Food Services, 3,000, Transportation and Warehousing, 2,000, and Retail Trade, 1,700.

Market salaries for the jobs listed on Employ Georgia range from $23,000 to $103,000, showing a median salary of $43,000.

Commissioner Butler also announced Thursday, May 19 that Georgia’s April unemployment rate was equal to the all-time low set in March 2022 of 3.1 percent. Georgia’s unemployment rate was five-tenths of a percent lower than the national April 2022 unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.

Source: The Chattanoogan.com

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook