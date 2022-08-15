Car part maker Gentex will spend $300 million to expand operations around its Michigan headquarters to create 500 new jobs.

Thomasnet reports the company plans to build a new manufacturing facility and distribution center in Zeeland Charter Township.

The company makes high-tech electronics for vehicles, as well as aerospace and fire safety applications.

The new complex would allow more capacity for making glass, automatically dimming mirrors, and other electronics and displays, as well as new fire protection technology.

The jobs are expected to be created over a three-year period.

Other sites considered were in Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, and Alabama.

President and CEO Steve Downing said an agreement with Michigan economic development officials bolsters the company’s “long-standing commitment” to Michigan and benefits Gentex’s plans for future growth.

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved a pair of grants to support the project — potentially worth $5.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively — along with a 15-year assessment exemption estimated to be worth $3.8 million.

Local government officials are expected to approve property tax abatements, as well, which would be supported by a state education tax abatement.

The company already employs more than 5,000 people in Michigan.

