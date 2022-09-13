General Motors has revealed its Robotaxi service will expand in Texas and Arizona.

Cruise, a San Francisco startup that General Motors bought six years ago, told an audience at an investor conference its autonomous ride-hailing service will make its debut in Phoenix and Austin, Texas, within the next 90 days.

It started operating in San Francisco in June and will now expand into the new areas over the next three months.

When Cruise launches its ride-hailing service in Phoenix, it will face competition from a different robotaxi service run by Waymo, a Google spin-off, which has been taking customers there for some time.

Additionally, Waymo is trialing a robotaxi service in San Francisco that isn’t yet authorized to charge customers.

Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt informed investors the San Francisco driverless ride-hailing service is gaining a lot of devoted customers.

The day after receiving approval from California regulators to start taking reservations, Cruise encountered issues.

In a regulatory filing earlier this month, Cruise disclosed that it had recalled 80 of its driverless cars for a software update following an accident involving one of the vehicles that left a few minor injuries.

Source: USNews

