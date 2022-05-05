Jason Robins, chief executive of US sports-betting Company DraftKings, raked in total compensation of $14.03m for 2021, a fall of 94 percent from the year before, says MarketWatch.

Robins was paid $236.83m in 2020, but increased competition, rising operating costs and mismanaged growth saw net losses increase to £1.12bn and his pay package shrink. The CEO’s salary fell to $112,500 from $650,000 and he received no bonuses.

The value of Denise Coates, co-chief executive officer of UK gambling firm Bet365 Group, earned £300m in pay and dividends for the financial year to March 2021, making her one of the world’s best-paid bosses, says Bloomberg.

She owns a majority stake in Bet365, which despite disruption from the pandemic, posted revenues of £2.8bn over the same period.

Bill Gross, CEO of solar power start-up Heliogen, pulled in a pay package for 2021 worth $37m, says Bloomberg.

Gross’s award consists largely of stock options that will vest in four years’ time if he can raise the shares above $9. If he makes it, he will be more highly paid than Goldman Sachs’ CEO, who received a $35m package last year.

Kris Paterson is a writer for WhatJobs.com.

