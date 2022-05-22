Archer Datacenters announced a new joint venture with Evoque, a Brookfield Infrastructure Partners portfolio firm.

Archer Datacenters, a New York-based technology business, opened its multi-million-dollar Gallatin headquarters in 2020, powered entirely by renewable energy.

Evoque will provide ongoing development and management services for the local firm, as well as colocation, connection, and cloud engineering.

READ MORE: AMAZON PLANS A NEW DELAWARE SOLAR PARK IN THE PUSH TO USE MORE RENEWABLE ENERGY

James Fenton, executive director of the Gallatin Economic Development Agency said “When Gallatin made Tech-Enabled Services one of its primary target markets, Jordan Milman and Archer Datacenters were one of the first companies to realize the potential of this market,”

Fenton said: “This announcement reinforces Gallatin as a prime location for tech companies with an established tech workforce pipeline to support success.”

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown said the announcement is another plus for the city.

Brown said: “This data center expansion shows Gallatin continues to be a prime location for tech companies seeking growth, we’re proud to welcome Evoque, and look forward to seeing how they contribute toward pushing Gallatin’s thriving tech sector forward.”

Archer will join with a world-class data center developer and operator to help it expand its Gallatin site faster.

“The substation is run by Gallatin Department of Electricity (“GDE”) with current access to 40MW of utility power. Long-term expandability of 100+MW is also possible in concert with the continuously updated transmission capacity of the Tennessee Valley Authority (“TVA”), the largest public utility in the nation,” the release said.

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

Andy Stewart, CEO at Evoque said: “Evoque is thrilled to build upon Archer’s vision and continue developing a regional data center hub for enterprise and hyperscale to connect and scale. Our team is committed to making Evoque (local) data center campus a best-in-breed, customer-centric solution that delivers the security, performance, and sustainability that data center customers demand.”

Archer Datacenters is located in the city’s industrial park, across from Beretta USA’s weapons production plant, off Gateway Drive.

The area’s rapid growth of data-intensive sectors, as well as an educated workforce and significant access to economically competitive renewable energy, were among the factors that drew the company to Gallatin.

What is Archer Datacenters?

Archer Datacenters is an IT solutions provider that delivers wholesale colocation solutions. With a focus on emerging U.S. markets, the company has a data center under development in Nashville, Tennessee.

Where it is headquartered? Archer Datacenters is headquartered in New York.

How many staff does it have? It currently has 10 employees.

Source: Gallatin News

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook