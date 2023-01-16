Pharmaceutical company Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies has seen revenue and profitability significantly increase as work to double the size of its Teesside plant continues.

Financial statements say operating profits rose from £13.1 million to £21.5 million as revenues rose from £118.7 million to £145.2 million.

The company, which currently employs over 1,000 people in Teesside, attributed the success to the booming mammalian and process development industries.

It produces the Covid-19 vaccine for Novavax at the facility in Billingham.

Plans were made public in 2021 to invest £400 million in Billingham in an effort to establish the largest multi-modal biopharmaceutical production facility in the UK and add 350 new jobs.

The larger facility will improve output for microbial fermentation, cell culture, and gene therapy when it becomes operational later in the year.

According to Fujifilm, ongoing research and development activities are taking place at the Billingham facility, including investments in the Apollo technology, which is supposed to shorten the time it takes for cells to form.

Chief operating officer Paul Found said: “In line with the strategic commitment to biologic CMO activities, the company is committed to increasing its contract process development and manufacturing capabilities, with investment in microbial manufacturing during the year.

“The main focus of this is through the continuation of its microbial and mammalian services, analytical services offering and ongoing increasing process development opportunities.

“This financial year has seen investment in microbial manufacturing to increase capacity for future years which will enable us to partner with our customers in the longer-term commercial supply of drug substances.”

The company is also increasing its offering in the viral gene therapy sector.

Source: Business Live

