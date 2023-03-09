Federal regulators plan to depose Twitter boss Elon Musk as part of an ongoing probe into the company’s data and privacy practices, sources say.

The Federal Trade Commission has demanded Twitter hand over communications about controversial moves under Musk’s leadership, including the recent mass layoffs.

The agency also seeks data on “Twitter Files,” which are a series of internal documents Musk sent to journalists.

More details about the probe come from a report released by the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, March 7.

It sheds light on the FTC’s response to Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

Mr. Musk responded to the probe by tweeting: “A shameful case of weaponization of a government agency for political purposes and suppression of the truth!”

Twitter and the FTC both declined to comment.

In the three months following Musk’s takeover, the FTC sent over a dozen letters to Twitter.

The House Judiciary Committee argues in its report the outreach shows that the agency has been “attempting to harass” the firm.

Twitter is now subject to an FTC consent decree, which means the agency monitors the company’s privacy policies.

Several layoffs under Musk have targeted staff responsible for the social media platform’s privacy and security.

Source: Fortune

