“I don’t ever want to come back to work here.”

That’s the message from one Apple employee in response to CEO Tim Cook’s “hybrid” plan to get staff back into the office.

The anonymous employee made their feelings clear on a message board called Blind.

They added once Monday, April 11, arrives and the new rules come in, they would resign.

Apple intends to implement a hybrid schedule beginning Monday, April 11, requiring two in-office days weekly by Monday, May 2, and three days by Saturday, May 23.

The New York Post was the first to report on the message board, citing anonymous messages from other employees.

One of the employees said they would send in their resignation as soon as they came home. They cited the transit as part of their reason for leaving: “I already know I won’t be able to deal with the commute and sitting around for 8 hours.”

When discussing this return-to-the-office process, Apple CEO Tim Cook mostly addressed those who were excitedly awaiting the end of remote work.

Cook said: “For many of you, I know that returning to the office represents a long-awaited milestone and a positive sign that we can engage more fully with the colleagues who play such an important role in our lives. For others, it may also be an unsettling change,”.

While President Biden has begun to urge employees to return to their workplaces, employees are less willing to accept the new normal that their employers are promoting.

Pew’s recent research reveals that a majority of workers prefer hybrid or fully remote schedules.

“Sixty percent of workers with jobs that can be done from home say when the coronavirus outbreak is over, if they have the choice, they’d like to work from home all or most of the time. This is up from 54 percent who said the same in 2020,”

Now that some employees don’t have the choice, it remains to be seen whether many will act on their promise of quitting.

A Gallup poll from October 2021 shows that workers prefer hybrid work (at 54 percent). The second most popular choice was completely working from home (37 percent). And preferences for working full-time in person came in dead last at 9 percent.

While Apple’s new schedule is a hybrid, employees say they are not staying to wait for a full return to the office.

Several employees are looking to apply to other tech companies that provide more flexible work options.

An Apple employee said: “Totally bummed and looking into full remote jobs now,”.

