Are you thinking about starting a service business, but worried your idea is too weird?

Well, as a matter of fact you are not alone.

Plenty of entrepreneurs have made it big with ideas that sounded weird at the time.

Here are some service businesses that are making it work with weird ideas.

The Hangover Bus

Hangovers are never fun.

But there is a service out there for those suffering from that combination of a shattering headache and feeling like you’re about to vomit.

But you can make them a slightly more bearable by making the most of the the services of this Hangover Heaven Bus, which offers hangover treatments along with resort style comfort.

Of course, the service is based in the party-city of Las Vegas.

Invisible Boyfriend/boyfriend

If you’re sick of having to dodge questions from friends and family about why you’re still single, there’s an app for that.

The Invisible Boyfriend can help you make people think you’re taken without forcing you to deal with the drama of an actual relationship.

Send Glitter to Your Enemies

Anyone who’s dealt with glitter knows it is a nightmare to clean up.

For that reason, some enterprising business owners have started services that ship glitter to your enemies — or friends if you don’t really like your friends that much.

One of the frequently asked questions on its website is “is this for real?”

Alibi Supply

If you need help getting through a lie, whether it’s to your partner, boss or family members, you can hire an alibi service to help.

Various service providers will provide you with an alibi for whatever time period you’re trying to cover up.

Rent-A-Mom

Going away to college for the first time can be an overwhelming experience.

To make it a bit more like home, this service and others like it offer various services that a mom might help such as laundry, grocery shopping and more.

Snake Massage

There are so many options when it comes to massage services.

You don’t even have to have a person give you a massage anymore.

Some massage providers around the world have begun offering massages that use various non-venomous snakes to help relieve tension and relax muscles and joints.

Professional Wedding Guests

Have you ever worries you won’t have enough people at your wedding?

Well don’t worry… there are services in some parts of the world that will actually let you hire professional wedding guests to fill seats at your wedding or similar events.

Personal Paparazzi

You already know that you can hire a photographer to capture moments at your events.

However, if you don’t want to go the route of hiring a traditional photographer, you can hire a “personal paparazzi” service to make you feel like a real celebrity.

Poop Scooping

Dog owners, you no longer have to clean up all those messes in your yard by yourself.

Lots of local companies offer to come to your home on a weekly or regular basis to clean up after your dogs.

Ear Wax Cleaning Service

Ear cleaning parlors are becoming more common in places like Tokyo than they are in the states.

But it is possible to find service providers who will remove ear wax and clean your ears out for you.

