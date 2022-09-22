Whether you’re moving abroad for business or for a new life, there are many things to think about.

There are things that you wouldn’t expect to have to stress about when moving or shipping goods.

If broken, some of them could get you in serious trouble.

READ MORE: FIVE STRANGE BUSINESSES YOU DIDN’T KNOW EXISTED

Flip Flops

In Italy, you can bring flips flops, but you’re prohibited from bringing them onto the island of Capri.

The reason for this is they make too much noise.

So if you’re going on a morning stroll before work- don’t bring your flip-flops.

A couple have even been arrested and fined in 2010 for wearing flip-flops and told they were “breaching public decorum.”

Baby Walkers

If you’re moving your family to Canada and have a baby be aware that baby walkers are banned.

The Canadian Government believes that baby walkers cause more harm than good.

Back in the 1990s, the leading cause of infant injuries was due to baby walkers.

So, in 2004 they banned them altogether.

So if your child isn’t walking yet, they’ll have to learn the old-fashioned way.

Chewing Gum

Chewing gum was banned in Singapore in 1992.

The only way to get any is if your dentist prescribes it or if you need help to quit smoking.

The reason for it being banned was that in 1983, the streets were full of litter, and thousands were being spent on cleaning chewing gum from the streets.

Some people weren’t happy with the ban, so they traveled to Malaysia to buy chewing gum, but those who were caught were publicly named and shamed by the Singapore government.

So, if you have a business meeting and you usually use gum to help with the coffee breath, you will have to find a different way.

Blue Jeans

North Korea is well-known for the strange rules it imposes on its citizens, particularly with regards to their haircuts.

Blue jeans are banned from North Korea.

Kim Jong Un has made anything that represents Western ideas or concepts illegal.

So in the unlikely event you find yourself moving to or going to work in North Korea, you better chuck your Levis in the trash, or you’ll face serious consequences.

Vicks Inhaler

Colds and runny noses are more common in colder climates, especially in winter.

Vicks inhalers are widely popular across the UK and Europe to help decongest and unblock their noses.

However, if you find yourself with a cold in Japan, don’t bring your Vicks Inhaler or you’ll be fined or even deported.

The reason for this is Japan’s strict anti-stimulant drug laws.

Any drugs containing pseudoephedrine like Sudafed and Vicks inhalers are banned.

The only way to help a runny nose in Japan is to deal with it the old-fashioned way and blow your nose, but try to avoid doing so in important business meetings.

Follow us onYouTube,Twitter,LinkedIn, andFacebook