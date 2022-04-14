Atlanta-based Kingspan Insulation will invest $27 million to expand its Frederick County operations, creating 37 new jobs.

The company manufactures energy efficiency and moisture control products for residential and commercial construction.

To develop its OPTIM-R vacuum insulated panels, the business will open a new production plant at 200 Kingspan Way.

Governor Glenn Youngkin said: “Kingspan Insulation has been a valued employer in Virginia for more than four decades, and we are proud to see the company reinvest in Frederick County.”

He said: “This great project is a win-win, as Kingspan will increase production capacity to expand its East Coast presence while also creating 37 high-quality jobs, tapping into the region’s workforce.”

Kingspan Insulation creates insulation, building wraps, and pre-insulated HVAC ducting for new construction and remodelling in residential and commercial structures.

They will use methods to increase sustainability while constructing the facility, such as replacing removed trees, using translucent wall panels to allow natural lighting, installing photovoltaic roofing (solar panels or cells), and recycling rainwater.

Source: Virginia Business

