Frasers Group has started cutting jobs at the fashion brands it bought from from JD Sports, putting 90 jobs at risk.

The group acquired 14 businesses from JD Sports, in a surprise £47.5 million deal just before Christmas.

Consultations on redundancy have begun at several businesses, including Tessuti and Scotts, which remain in the JD head office building in Bury, Lancashire.

According to a source, at least 90 jobs are affected.

Frasers Group did not respond to a request for comment from Retail Gazette.

According to fashion industry expert Eric Musgrave, some of those affected have been offered alternative work at Frasers’ headquarters in Shirebrook, Derbyshire.

Customers visiting the websites of Base Childrenswear, premium mini-chain Choice, as well as Tessuti and Scotts, have been redirected to the Flannels site since last week.

Meanwhile, the websites of Liverpool’s Cricket premium fashion store, Scotland-based menswear mini-chain Xile, and London-based menswear brand Prévu Studio all have a holding home page stating that they are being updated or are experiencing technical difficulties.

