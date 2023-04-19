Fox News has agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million in a last-minute settlement over false claims it aired during the 2020 presidential election.

The move comes after a weekslong trial that could lead to the public testimony of prominent Fox TV hosts and its owner Rupert Murdoch.

The deal struck for nearly half of the $1.6 billion sought by Dominion was delayed for hours amid expectations that both sides were considering a settlement.

Read More: Judge delays Fox News and Dominion defamation trial by a day

Dominion CEO John Poulos told reporters outside court that the deal was “historic.”

He said: “Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion that caused enormous damage to my company, our employees and the customers that we serve.”

Superior Court Judge Eric Davis summoned the jury and 12 alternate jurors to the courtroom before 4 p.m. ET to inform them that there won’t be any testimony.

Fox News Media said: “We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems.

“We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false,” Fox News Media said.

Dominion has charged Fox News and its sister network Fox Business with “intentionally and falsely” airing erroneous allegations about the voting company.

The media giant broadcasted fake claims that blamed Dominion for former President Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat to President Joe Biden.

Fox is sued by another voting machine company, Smartmatic, over similar defamation during the 2020 election.

Source: CNBC

