Formulated Solutions plans to launch new manufacturing operations in Tennessee in a $43.6 million investment which will create 524 jobs.

The announcement follows its recent purchase of the 455,000-square-foot former Beiersdorf plant in Cleveland.

The pharmaceutical manufacturer intends to recruit 380 new employees and extend employment offers to the vast majority of former Beiersdorf employees.

CEO Victor Swint said: “With a long history of local pharmaceutical production and an abundance of well-trained, reliable workforce talent, we are excited to join the thriving local community and contribute to the area’s manufacturing legacy.”

The Tennessee expansion will allow the firm to better serve its rising customer demand while also expanding its pharmaceutical production.

Based in Largo, Florida, Formulated Solutions specializes in the development and manufacturing of patient-convenient package formats.

When fully operational, the Cleveland plant will be the company’s second commercial manufacturing site and its first outside of Florida.

TNECD has backed over 40 economic development projects in the Southeast Tennessee region since 2019.

It has led to over 7,300 job commitments and a capital investment of $3.2 billion.

