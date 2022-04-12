Forensic services provider Bode Technology will invest $2 million to create over 70 new jobs in Fairfax County.

The company will employ more senior and entry-level laboratory technicians, forensic science specialists, and other business support personnel.

The firm plans to expand its DNA testing services lab in Fairfax County, Virginia to meet rising consumer demand.

READ MORE: SPORTS MEDICINE COMPANY’S VIRGINIA EXPANSION TO CREATE 92 NEW JOBS

Bode Technology CEO Mike Cariola said: “For more than 25 years, Bode Technology has called Virginia our home, and today’s announcement is a testament to that bond.”

He said: “To help fight crime, we need to hire the most talented scientists in the world, and the universities in Virginia and surrounding areas have been essential to our success. Demand for our services has increased, and today we are recruiting talented scientists from across the country to join us here in Fairfax County so that we can continue our mission.”

The company’s private forensic DNA laboratories offer a wide range of cutting-edge forensic DNA collection tools, DNA analysis services, and research services to government and law enforcement agencies.

Its forensic DNA experts have assisted in the identification of criminals in every state in the United States.

Bode Technology has a history of providing services including the 2001 World Trade Center attack, conflicts in Cyprus, and in identifying remains of the US soldiers dating back to World War II.

Source: Business Facilities

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.