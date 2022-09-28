Ford is expanding its presence in Louisville with a $700 million investment that will create 500 full-time jobs in order to support new vehicle production.

The motoring giant will revamp its truck facility in Kentucky to create the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

The announcement came after a state board approved incentives for Ford’s investment in the state on Tuesday, September 27.

Ford says it employs over 12,000 employees at two vehicle assembly plants in the state.

The firm also has around 3,400 people at the Louisville Assembly Plant, which produces the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair compact SUVs.

It is also constructing two electric vehicle battery plants in the state, which will provide 5,000 news jobs over the next four years.

Governor Andy Beshear said: “The partnership between Kentucky and Ford goes back more than a century and is only becoming stronger.

“Today’s announcement is one of the largest investments ever in Jefferson County and will create hundreds of great jobs, including building the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.”

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) authorized a supplemental project to the company’s current Kentucky Jobs Retention Act (KJRA) program agreement.

Ford is Kentucky’s largest automobile manufacturer and one of the state’s major employers.

Ford offers almost 120,000 direct and indirect jobs in Kentucky and contributes $11.8 billion to the state’s GDP.

The Ford F-Series Super Duty is constructed in Louisville with the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator at the Kentucky Truck Plant.

Currently, the commonwealth is a hub of more than 525 auto-related plants, employing 100,000 people across the state.

Source: US News

