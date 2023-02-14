Ford has announced it will cut 1,300 jobs from its UK operations as part of a Europe-wide restructure.

The redundancies are part of a three-year plan to eliminate 3,800 jobs across Europe.

The move comes as the carmaker continues its shift to focus on electric vehicles.

The firm announced it will discontinue production of the iconic Fiesta, the UK’s best-selling vehicle.

Read More: Ford to cut up to 3,200 jobs in Europe

The majority of the UK losses will be at the Ford site in Dunton, Essex – its UK headquarters and technical centre.

Martin Sander, general manager of Ford model in Europe, said: “These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly. We recognise the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead.”

Cuts will be made across the board and include 2,800 engineering jobs which will be eliminated by 2025, and 1,000 administrative, marketing, sales, and distribution jobs will be eliminated across Europe.

The company stated that it will work with unions and worker organisations across the continent to reduce headcount through voluntary redundancies.

Source: Sky News

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook