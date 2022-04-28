Ford has revealed it is reducing its US headcount by 580 workers

The business stated they’re all from the “engineering function,” but didn’t go into detail about the jobs.

Monique Brentley, a Ford spokeswoman said: “We continue to align staffing around the critical skills needed to deliver our products, services and the Ford+ plan,”

Brentley said: “We are making adjustments in select U.S. engineering teams, which includes some reassignments as well as a reduction of approximately 350 salaried and 230 agency positions.”

The firm did not say how many of the jobs are based in Detroit.

Ford notified the 230 agency employees’ employers.

Team leaders told their 350 salaried employees individually on Wednesday, April 27 that their service would be terminated by the end of the week,

Ford CEO Jim Farley has said the company needs “totally different talent.”

The Dearborn automaker is offering a severance package worth up to nine months of pay based on service, benefits continuation for up to nine months based on service, and career transition services to the eligible 350 employees.

Brentley continued: “In addition, we look holistically at what components would best meet the needs of employees making a transition whether that be other full-time employment, entrepreneurial pursuits or exploring retirement options.”

Ford said: “Employees are provided a comprehensive career transition and reemployment assistance package through Right Management. This package provides personalized one-on-one career and/or retirement coaching along with resume and profile development, eLearning course library access, resume/profile development, and access to exclusive career fairs and networking events,”

Farley told industry analysts during the first-quarter earnings call that the company planned to close a “talent gap” and Ford was aggressively working to hire new talent.

Ford employs about 87,000 employees in the U.S., including about 31,000 salaried employees. The reduction of roughly 350 U.S. salaried employees equates to approximately 1 percent of the U.S. salaried population.

Source: Detroit Free press

