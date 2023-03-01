Rapid grocery delivery firm Getir is set to lay off around 200 to 300 workers after merging with rival Gorillas.

It is claimed that the company has also paused its relocation to its new office as it can’t accommodate staff until the job losses are completed.

The relocation, which was supposed to happen in February, has been held up until early March, after the job cuts have begun.

A source said: “They have been spending as fast as they take orders from customers. They are in dire trouble.”

The job losses come as meal delivery startups change their focus from topline sales growth to profitability.

The rapid food delivery market has boomed during the pandemic and become highly competitive, with players like Getir, Gorillas, GoPuff, and Zapp operating on razor-thin margins.

Though the layoffs have not yet begun, the employee claimed Getir’s top management has applied to the Government Redundancy Payments Service.

Getir is said to have filed the Government claim in January.

The employee said the firm is “looking for people to voluntarily leave the business.”

Getir announced a return-to-work mandate, requiring employees to come in five days a week, which was met with large walkouts by employees.

The firm provided employees with a flexible work application, which the employee alleges was a “complete whitewash,” with over 95 percent of applications rejected.

It has allegedly resulted in “furious angry rows” at the company’s headquarters.

The layoffs are likely to be announced shortly and might take place in the next few days.

Getir declined to respond to requests for comments.

Source: Charged Retail

