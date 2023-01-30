The airline Flybe has collapsed for a second time, meaning hundreds of job losses and all of its flights being canceled.

The business has been running for just over a year after its previous collapse, but has now entered administration again

According to Sky News, 277 of Flybe’s 321 employees have been laid off, with just 44 remaining.

Ticket holders were directed to visit the Civil Aviation Authority website for more information, or to contact the relevant agent if they had registered through an intermediary.

Flybe provided scheduled services from Belfast, Birmingham, and Heathrow to airports throughout the United Kingdom, as well as Amsterdam and Geneva.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the airline said: “We are sad to announce that Flybe has been placed into administration.

“David Pike and Mike Pink of Interpath have been appointed administrators.

“Regretfully, Flybe has now ceased trading.

“All Flybe flights from and to the UK are cancelled and will not be rescheduled.”

CAA consumer director Paul Smith said: “It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe’s decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers.

“We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are cancelled.

“For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website or our Twitter feed for more information.”

A government spokesman said: “This remains a challenging environment for airlines, both old and new, as they recover from the pandemic, and we understand the impact this will have on Flybe’s passengers and staff.

“Our immediate priority is to support people travelling home and employees who have lost their jobs.

“The Civil Aviation Authority is providing advice to passengers to help them make their journeys as smoothly and affordably as possible.

“The majority of destinations served by Flybe are within the UK with alternative transport arrangements available.

“We recognise that this is an uncertain time for affected employees and their families.

“Jobcentre Plus, through its Rapid Response Service, stands ready to support any employee affected.”

Flybe had previously gone into administration in March 2020, resulting in the loss of 2,400 jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic devastated large parts of the travel industry.

Thyme Opco, which is affiliated with the US hedge fund Cyrus Capital, bought the business and its assets in 2021.

Flybe Limited replaced Thyme Opco. It had previously been based at Birmingham Airport.

When it resumed flights last April, it planned to fly up to 530 flights per week across 23 routes, serving airports such as Belfast City, Birmingham, East Midlands, Glasgow, Heathrow, and Leeds Bradford.

Source: Sky News

