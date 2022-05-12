Flottweg, a manufacturer of centrifuges and other liquid-solid separation equipment, will invest $1.75 million in its Boone County facility expansion, bringing 12 new jobs.

The expansion, which is the company’s fourth since 2011, comes in response to the high demand and will handle increased parts production.

The investment is for the construction of a new 15,000 square-foot facility on Flottweg’s existing campus on Toebben Drive.

Boone County Executive Gary Moore said: “Flottweg has consistently grown its presence in Boone County since 2006, adding high-quality jobs to its U.S. headquarters in Northern Kentucky.”

He said: “We welcome the company’s nearly $2 million investment and the new manufacturing jobs this expansion creates.”

The project is slated to be finished in the first quarter of 2023.

The Northern Kentucky facility assembles and repairs machinery for the company’s existing customers.

The company founded in 2006, is a subsidiary of Flottweg SE, which was founded in Germany in 1932.

Flottweg has evolved into a global technology leader in the production of centrifuges, belt presses, and liquid-solid separators.

Products from the firm are used in a variety of industries, including mining, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and machining.

Source: NKyTribune

