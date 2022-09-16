Over the years, a few reporters have quit their job on air.

This is a bold move generally, but when you do it to dedicate your life to the legalization of a drug and admit you’re the owner of a cannabis club live on air, it certainly makes a statement

In 2014, a news reporter, Charlo Greene, quit her job live on TV, opening a can of worms nobody expected.

Greene didn’t intend on cursing on live TV, but on 22 September 2014, the words just came gushing out.

As you can see in the video above, the then-26-year-old’s stunt left her colleagues stunned, and she became a viral sensation overnight.

Following her revelations, the state of Alaska launched many investigations and undercover operations and raids at the club, which was for users of medicinal marijuana.

She was eventually charged with eight crimes of “misconduct involving a controlled substance.”

Greene faced as many as 54 years in prison, but did not spend any time in jail.

Instead she was fined $10,000 dollars after she admitting illegally selling the drug in 2015.

13 other charges were dropped.

Before the trial, she told The Guardian: “It’s almost dizzying when you try to make sense of it, it could literally cost me the rest of my adult life.”#Greene said she first became curious about marijuana in college when she learned it was a healthier alternative to alcohol.

After working at news stations in Tennessee, Georgia, and West Virginia, she returned to her hometown in Alaska to work for the CBS affiliate.

She was allocated to cover crime and court cases – and eventually marijuana

Greene met activists in Colorado and Washington, which was one of the first states to legalize marijuana.

She became passionate about its medicinal value.

She said: “It was something I had been taking for granted – that this could literally be changing these people’s lives.”

Once weed became legal, she became more determined than ever.

She was especially moved after she met an older woman with a neurological disorder. The woman was pushed into buying marijuana on the streets – which led her to be robbed at gunpoint.

As she became passionate about this movement, Greene organized a private patients’ association, which eventually became more than just a hobby.

One day she decided to use her media job to reveal her cannabis club.

Greene reiterated that she “just spoke from my heart for the first time,” adding that the notorious “f**k it” line was unexpected.

