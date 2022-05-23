Five Star Food Service plans to expand its headquarters in Hamilton County, creating 25 new jobs.

The relocation to Chattanooga will allow the company to expand operations and hire more headquarters-related positions to support the company’s significant revenue growth and geographic development.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and Five Star Food Service made the announcement together.

Gov. Lee said: “Five Star’s decision to expand in Chattanooga is a testament to our state’s skilled workforce and strong business climate. I thank this Tennessee-based company for its continued investment and commitment to job creation in Southeast Tennessee.”

Today, Five Star has facilities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, and Tennessee.

President and CEO Richard Kennedy said: “Relocating into the heart of the city allows us to deepen our investment in our people and to this community, perfectly aligning with our long-term vision.

“Being next door to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where we find a great pool of professional talent, is also very exciting.”

Kennedy said: “We want to thank the state of Tennessee for their vision and contribution to our effort.”

In the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has supported more than 30 economic development projects in Hamilton County, resulting in roughly 5,600 job commitments and $1.7 billion in capital investment.

What is Five Star Food Service?

Five Star Food Service is a food and beverage retail solutions provider.

Where is it based? The company has its headquarters located in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

How many staff does it have? It employs nearly 2,000 people.

What is its annual revenue? The firm’s revenue is around $628 million.

Source: VendingMarketWatch

