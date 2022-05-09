Whether or not they’re taking dramatic licenses to make everyday jobs seem more exciting, or the screenwriter just couldn’t be bothered to do any research, there are certain professions that movies and TV shows always get wrong.

Psych Ward Nurse

Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher) conducted a group therapy session without a mental health expert attending in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

This generally does not happen.

Contact with patients is restricted and often consists of just doling out medication or taking sharp objects and phones upon intake (unless the patient has physical health issues.)

Forensic Investigator

Many years of CSI spinoffs has the majority of us convinced that forensic investigation is just a high-speed, super cool job.

In fact, most of the things seen in CSI Miami contaminate a crime scene and probably end up with them getting fired.

Forensics is extremely scientific and time-consuming, but a show based on hours of examining clothing fibers and waiting for DNA results perhaps wouldn’t be a ratings winner.

According to Wikipdeia, Forensic scientist Thomas Mauriello estimated that 40 percent of the scientific techniques depicted on shows like CSI do not exist.

READ MORE: WOW- THE FAT-FREE CHIPS THAT GAVE PEOPLE DIARRHEA

Stay-At-Home Dad

The idea of a stay-at-home dad used to be so ridiculous that it is the entire premise of the John Hughes comedy Mr. Mom.

We can’t believe we have to say this, but men aren’t incapable of caring for their children and household.

Things have gotten a little better since the days of Daddy Day Care and by “better” we mean that stay-at-home dads have mostly disappeared from media altogether.

Antics like being baffled by how to change a nappy and the general chaos surrounding men and childcare are now extremely outdated and most men are very good at the “dad stuff.”

Magazine Editor

Despite what The Devil Wears Prada has you believe, not every magazine editor is an evil, older (sometimes British) woman.

Her traits nearly always include an upper class, English public school accent and a tendency to swerve from inspiring genius to the boss from hell in a nanosecond.

And they always have “eccentric” dress sense.

Journalists

Journalists are depicted in a variety of ways in films and on TV – none of which are very accurate

Mostly, they’re depicted as completely immoral, totally untrustworthy types who would do all kinds of wicked things to get a story.

Think the TV journalist who ends up getting walloped by John McLean’s wife at the end of Die Hard.

Another TV hack is scruffy, has terrible personal issues but has a huge scoop that they’re pursuing that could bring down some very shady characters, who are usually out to get them.

The third type is Ricky Gervais’ character in Netflix’s After Life, who spends their entire time crafting nonsensical stories about cats who can read minds and people who saw the image of Christ in a Dorito.

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

The entire legal system

if you believe movies or TV, a person is arrested, and within a few days is in court in front of a judge.

The judge is nearly always a furious, impatient man, who shouts at everyone.

The defence lawyer is a sleazy, sneering villain who’s always portrayed as dishonest and someone willing to break all the rules to keep their client out of prison.

In fact, the average wait for a trial in the US is currently 193 days – around six months.

Therapists

Therapists are bound by all kinds of codes and rules over their clients.

These include meeting their clients in bars to chat and being “on call” whenever the troubled hero/heroine needs them.

#Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook