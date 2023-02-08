Delta Air Lines employees will be paid five percent more for the second time in less than a year.

Last May, the airlines gave a 4 percent pay hike, the first bump up since the pandemic.

The rises come in on April 1 and will be applied to ground staff and flight attendants.

CEO Ed Bastian said: “Considering the depths of losses we suffered during the pandemic, including a $1 billion first quarter loss just last year, this is truly a remarkable achievement.

“I’m confident that in the months and years ahead, our high-performance culture will take us to new heights, and that payout pool will continue to grow.”

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA began a unionization campaign of Delta’s cabin crew members in late 2019.

Delta’s pilots won’t receive the pay raise.

However, voting has stared on a new contract proposal that includes 34 percent increases over four years.

If passed, the pilots would get 18 percent hikes on the date of signing.

The Atlanta-based company made $1.32 billion in profit last year, rebounding from a record loss of more than $12 billion in 2020 when the outbreak pandemic hit the airlines.

Delta plans to pay its employees more than $550 million in shared profits later this month.

Source: CNBC

