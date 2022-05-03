The global pandemic and the actions in response to the crisis have upended the U.S. economy and jobs market.

As of May 2021 the national unemployment rate was at 6.1 percent, but a year on it has dropped to just 3.6 percent.

In 2020 and 2021, we saw many major metropolitan areas, such as New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Chicago, fall to the bottom for jobseekers.

Other areas are growing massively.

Moneygeek reported on the fastest growing cities for jobseekers in the US.

The website compared over 50 cities with labor forces of at least 500,000 and analyzed five key economic factors for each one over the course of 2021. These included wage and job growth, unemployment rate, the size of the labor force and housing affordability, to rank the top cities in the United States for job seekers.

Salt Lake City, UT

This is rated the best city for jobseekers.

Overall growth = 82.7

Job compensation (the lower the better) = 0.3

Housing affordability = 61.1

Overall score = 100

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

This is ranked at number two.

Overall growth = 77.3

Job compensation = 0.0

Housing affordability = 77.4

Overall score = 99.4

Jacksonville, FL

This is number three on the list.

Overall growth = 74.2

Job compensation = 1.3

Housing affordability = 57.4

Overall score = 93.0

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

This is ranked at number four.

Overall growth = 71.2

Job compensation = 9.3

Housing affordability = 70.2

Overall score = 88.3

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Finally, number five.

Overall growth = 71.4

Job compensation = 3.5

Housing affordability = 42.7

Overall score = 87.2

