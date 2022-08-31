Five companies in Columbus covering a range of industries have announced recruitment plans totaling more than 400 new jobs.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the companies have been approved for Ohio Tax Credit Authority tax breaks and will now begin their expansion plans.

The first is Advanced Drainage.

The company produces plastic corrugated pipes and has 4,500 staff, 400 of which are in Central Ohio.

It plans to add a 107,000-square-foot expansion to its operations in Hilliard, adding around 200 new jobs.

Data center firm Cologix will spend more than $150 million on its Worthington Woods Boulevard campus.

The move will add 15 jobs, bringing its total Columbus-area headcount to 39.

Cologix President and Chief Revenue Officer Laura Ortman said: “We are excited to finalize our second, multimillion-dollar investment in the Columbus region, a priority market for our hyperscale growth.

“We are expanding our powerful capabilities to better serve our new and existing customers in Columbus and across the Midwest.”

It operates 40 U.S. data centers, including three in Columbus.

Western Alliance Bank, which is in Phoenix, plans to open a technology hub in Central Ohio that will employ about 150 members of staff.

It will be the third in the U.S., where the company employs 3,200 workers in 60 offices.

Another company, Ultimate Solutions USA, which provides automation and other services to the life science industry, plans to invest $300,000 in a warehouse and office space in Gahanna.

The move means 30 jobs will be added to the company.

Yoel Rivera, president of Ultimate Solutions USA, said: “The Columbus region’s deep experience in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries, combined with its growing life sciences cluster, made it a top choice for our U.S. expansion.”

The investment will allow the Puerto Rico-based firm to expand its training academy.

The final company is Urban Land Co, adding 40 workers to its Columbus office.

The real estate and property management firm will more than double its 26 workers at the site in Central Ohio.

The firm wants to add a range of workers, including project managers, investment analysts, accountants, office managers, and social media managers.

Chase Miller, managing partner of Urban Land Co, said: “Since establishing the company seven years ago, Urban Land Co. and LINK have grown its national property portfolio and been consistently recognized as one of the region’s fastest-growing companies.

“We’re focused on diversifying our business strategy as well as the markets we geographically operate in, which has propelled our recent growth and created the ideal environment to expand within the region.”

