Amazon will close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts as part of a larger effort to compensate for its over-expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield are the locations of the five Amazon delivery warehouses.

Those warehouses will close, but the company did not disclose a timeframe for the closures and has not specified how many employees will be hit by the shutdowns.

Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said that staff will have the option of transferring to other local delivery facilities.

Some transfer choices, she says, are as near as seven miles from where they currently work.

McLaughlin said: “We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities.

“These facilities provide upgraded amenities, including increased on-site parking, larger operational spaces, and better breakrooms with open market vending.”

Despite the e-commerce behemoth’s pandemic boom with revenues up 220 percent year-over-year in April 2021, it is now scaling back.

It was announced at the beginning of the month Amazon has halted the construction of 18 warehouses in 12 states.

Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said: “We made conscious decisions in 2020 and early 2021 to not let space be a constraint on our business.

“Now that demand patterns have stabilized, we see an opportunity to better match our capacity to demand.”

The company continues to open new facilities and launched a same-day fulfillment center in Bridgewater last March.

It also opened a Tech Hub in the Seaport in June, which will house approximately 2,000 employees.

The business also intends to establish an Amazon Fresh grocery store in a former Big Y in Saugus.

Source: Boston.com

